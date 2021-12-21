Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

