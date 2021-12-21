Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

