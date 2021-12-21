Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.38. 729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

