Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Reduced by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $440.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,931. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

