Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is AE Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $228,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

