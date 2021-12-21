Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

