Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

