Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

