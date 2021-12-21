Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,400 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

