Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.49% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 118,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 601.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,306 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter.

DWSH stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.