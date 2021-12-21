VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

