Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $112.40. 1,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,671. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

