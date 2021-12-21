Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $112,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

