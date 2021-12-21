Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50.

