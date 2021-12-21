Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.71 Million in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Financial Bancorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

