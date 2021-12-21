Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 86,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.