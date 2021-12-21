Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,054. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

