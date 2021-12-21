Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RBCAA stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,535. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

