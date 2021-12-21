Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

URBN opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

