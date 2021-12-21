Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

