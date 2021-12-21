Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises about 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.