UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 131,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $483.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

