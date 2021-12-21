United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 663.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $321.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

