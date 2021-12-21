United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

Shares of UPS opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

