United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

