United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Critical Survey

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United-Guardian and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $10.99 million 6.83 $3.31 million $0.90 18.17 Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United-Guardian and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Olaplex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

