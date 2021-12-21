United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 203,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $559.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

