Unistake One Day Volume Hits $35,091.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $35,091.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unistake has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,964,298 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

