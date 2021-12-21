UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock worth $796,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

