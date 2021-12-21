Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $421.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with strong cost-containment efforts, aided third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company witnessed double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories on the back of cycling of last year's pandemic-induced disruption, product newness and efficient promotions. Makeup trends also improved, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

