U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $8.76 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

GILD opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

