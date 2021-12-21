U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.06 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

