U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.76 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 68.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 624,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 254,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.
In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
