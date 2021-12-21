U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.76 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 68.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 624,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 254,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

