Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $770.74

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.74 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 381.50 ($5.04). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($5.17), with a volume of 150,417 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYMN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tyman to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.95) to GBX 500 ($6.61) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 770.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

