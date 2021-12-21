Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 282.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

