Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $678,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

