Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $83.09

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $80.60. Tucows shares last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 135.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tucows by 429.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tucows during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

