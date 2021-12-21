TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

