TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
