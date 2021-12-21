Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Tricia Plouf Sells 3,500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $366,520.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $4.79 on Monday, hitting $124.25. 284,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,767. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 277.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

