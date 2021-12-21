Truist Securities Lowers OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $75.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 37.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

