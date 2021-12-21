Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Trisura Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

