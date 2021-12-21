Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells $60,984.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $60,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

Shares of TRT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,957. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

