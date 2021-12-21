TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $246.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $251.89 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TNET opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,861,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.