Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Trex worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

