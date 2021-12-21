Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce sales of $670,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 2,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,227. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.23.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

