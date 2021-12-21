Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Financial Analysis

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Transphorm alerts:

9.1% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transphorm and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 30.96 -$16.45 million ($0.32) -23.91 Beam Global $6.21 million 28.86 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -23.56

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.61%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.44%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30% Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00%

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.