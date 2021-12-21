Tranchess Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $95.55 million and approximately $41.98 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.24 or 0.98478076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.41 or 0.01146079 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,532,177 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.