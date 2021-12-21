Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Call Options (NYSE:ATMR)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,154% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $183,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 2,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

