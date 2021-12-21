ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 694,036 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBLT stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

