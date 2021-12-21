Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 7.3%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.65. 223,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 244,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.28 million and a PE ratio of 445.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

